BREAKING: Paramedics rush to Gladstone 'T-bone' crash

UPDATE: 4.21pm:

A TOYOTA Hilux and Land Cruiser have collided on the Dawson Hwy.

Police are still investigating who is at fault, but one of the vehicles has been T-boned.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The wet weather appears to have brought emergency services a busy afternoon, with police attending a second crash at the corner of Off Ln and Coon St at about 2.15pm this afternoon.

Senior Sergeant Jim Vogler said Gladstone police are investigating a "possible drink driving" offence for the driver of a Ford Falcon sedan involved in the crash.

Snr Sgt Vogler said no one was hurt in that crash, and it's not yet clear if anyone was seriously injured in the latest crash involving the two Toyotas.

At least one patient has been taken to hospital, but a Queensland Ambulance spokesman couldn't yet confirm their condition.

More to come

UPDATE: 3.50pm:

AT LEAST one person involved in a two vehicle crash, where a vehicle has been "t-boned" at Beecher, has been rushed to hospital.

But the patient's condition is still unknown.

T-BONE: Two paramedic units have rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash.

One lane of the Dawson Hwy has been blocked and police are directing traffic.

One firefighter unit has also been called to the crash to assist with traffic control.

More to come

UPDATE: 3.14pm:

A SECOND unit of paramedics has been called to a two-vehicle crash at Beecher where a car has been t-boned.

Traffic is banked up on either side of the crash scene, and police are directing traffic.

More to come

T-BONE: Police are directing traffic around the crash.



EARLIER:

PARAMEDICS have rushed to a two-vehicle crash on the Dawson Hwy at Beecher where a car has been t-boned.

Police have blocked one lane of the Dawson Hwy.

T-BONE: Emergency crews have rushed to a two-vehicle crash at Beecher.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics are on scene, but the condition of those involved remains unknown.

The spokesman said all patients appear to be out of the vehicles at this stage.

More to come