UPDATE: Two rushed to hospital after Gladstone crash

UPDATE: 6.01pm:

TWO patients have been rushed to Gladstone hospital after a crash on Glenlyon St.

Paramedics carried a young man, who was involved in the accident, to an ambulance on a stretcher while the other patient was assisted into the ambulance.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, despite initial reports from emergency crews at the scene that four cars had crashed.

One vehicle was towed, and police pushed the second vehicle off the road to make way for the busy peak-hour traffic.

EARLIER:

POLICE, firefighters, and paramedics have rushed to a four-vehicle crash on the corner of Breslin and Glenlyon St.

Police have shut down one lane as firefighter mop up the debris.

Paramedics are putting one of those involved in the accident on a stretcher.

But the condition of those involved is not yet known.

CAR CRASH: Four-vehicle car crash on Glenlyon St.

The crash comes moments after a two-vehicle crash, much less serious, occurred on Glenlyon St near the same stretch of road at the duck ponds.

Traffic is banked up at the crash, but police are directing motorists around the scene slowly.

