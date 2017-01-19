BREAKING: Paramedics respond to reports of a man falling 10m at QAL

UPDATE: 2.34pm
Paramedics have arrived on scene and are treating a man for "possible lower leg and spinal injuries".
QAS responded to calls that a man had fallen from a height of 10m into "a tank of some description".
Three Ambulance crews are currently on scene.
More to come.
EARLIER: 2pm:
GLADSTONE paramedics are rushing to Queensland Alumina Limited after receiving reports of a man falling from a height of 10m.
A QAS spokeswoman was unable to provide any information about the seriousness of the man's potential injuries.
However she said that at this stage she could confirm that a man had fallen from an estimated height of 10m.
QAS received the call from "someone who works in that area".
More to come.