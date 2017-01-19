BREAKING: Paramedics respond to reports of a man falling 10m at QAL

Many QAL workers today went home without a job after the company axed workers due to cost cuts. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

UPDATE: 2.34pm

Paramedics have arrived on scene and are treating a man for "possible lower leg and spinal injuries".

QAS responded to calls that a man had fallen from a height of 10m into "a tank of some description".

Three Ambulance crews are currently on scene.

More to come.

EARLIER: 2pm:

GLADSTONE paramedics are rushing to Queensland Alumina Limited after receiving reports of a man falling from a height of 10m.

A QAS spokeswoman was unable to provide any information about the seriousness of the man's potential injuries.

However she said that at this stage she could confirm that a man had fallen from an estimated height of 10m.

QAS received the call from "someone who works in that area".

More to come.