BREAKING: Paramedics respond to reports of a man falling 10m at QAL

Declan Cooley
| 19th Jan 2017 2:12 PM
Many QAL workers today went home without a job after the company axed workers due to cost cuts. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer
Many QAL workers today went home without a job after the company axed workers due to cost cuts. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

UPDATE: 2.34pm

Paramedics have arrived on scene and are treating a man for "possible lower leg and spinal injuries".

QAS responded to calls that a man had fallen from a height of 10m into "a tank of some description".

Three Ambulance crews are currently on scene.

More to come.

EARLIER: 2pm:

GLADSTONE paramedics are rushing to Queensland Alumina Limited after receiving reports of a man falling from a height of 10m.

A QAS spokeswoman was unable to provide any information about the seriousness of the man's potential injuries.

However she said that at this stage she could confirm that a man had fallen from an estimated height of 10m.

QAS received the call from "someone who works in that area".

More to come.

Gladstone Observer
Gladstone’s Boyne Smelters Ltd will cut production and be forced to reduce jobs

