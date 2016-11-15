30°
BREAKING: Outrage over LNG plant's FIFO workers escalates

Luke J Mortimer
| 15th Nov 2016 9:43 AM Updated: 11:33 AM

OUTRAGE over revelations Santos hired 50 fly-in-fly-out workers for the shutdown of its Curtis Island liquefied natural gas plant will come to a head today.

Council documents reveals councillors are today expected to escalate calls for Santos to begin hiring local workers at its Gladstone LNG (GLNG) plant.

But Santos claims it hired the FIFO workers as it had "difficulty in early recruitment for the shutdown where there was a lack of available local labour force".

FIFO ANGER: Council will decide if they should escalate calls for Santos to hire local workers.
FIFO ANGER: Council will decide if they should escalate calls for Santos to hire local workers. Brenda Strong

Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor has asked to meet with Santos decision-makers "to reinforce to them his belief that local workers should be afforded every opportunity to secure positions either in the operational or shutdown work of the Curtis Island LNG plant".

Today councillors will vote on if council should formally invite GLNG representatives to discuss hiring local workers.

Cr Trevor will also ask to meet with APLNG representatives to discuss their decision to move its remaining construction workforce to Calliope Homeground River Road.

It comes as anger among local hotel owners' builds, with council documents revealing many have already met with councillors and Federal MP Ken O'Dowd.

"[They] argue that Homeground Calliope River Road is receiving an unfair Fringe Benefits Tax exemption advantage," the council documents state.

Santos will respond shortly. 

More to come

