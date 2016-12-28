BREAKING: One dead after boat capsizes off Curtis Island

BOAT CAPSIZES: One woman is dead after a boat she was in capsized off Curtis Island.

ONE elderly woman is dead after a boat she was in capsized off Curtis Island.

The 73-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after police received reports at 7.20pm last night that a boat carrying four people had capsized.

A 34-year-old Bracewell woman and a 14-month-old baby boy were transported to Rockhampton Hospital for treatment of "non-life threatening injuries".

Police said a 32-year-old Mount Larcom man was not injured during the incident.

Police said nearby boats retrieved the people from the water before emergency services arrived.

Police and Maritime Safety Queensland are investigating the "fatal marine incident".

The police will prepare a report for the coroner.

The woman who died was from Torquay.