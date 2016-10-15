BREAKING: 'Nut bag': Gladstone man rammed by stolen 4WD

POLICE are on the hunt for a man who reportedly stole a car and then smashed into and drove over the top of another car.

The man whose car was stolen from his address at Hamilton Dr said he had just come back from Bunnings with his son when he saw a man get into his car and leave.

"I've come back down to the car and he's started it with the blankest look on his face…he looked like he could stare down an arrow," he said.

"He was looking straight at me and reversed out but because we live at a dead end he couldn't get out.

"I stood in the middle of the road but he wasn't going to stop so I jumped onto the neighbour's bloody grass," he said.

FOUND: Police are still searching for a man, despite locating a white use that went missing.

Thinking quickly, the man whose car was taken then jumped into his Subaru to follow him.

"I followed him and I was about 200 metres back and he just drove like everybody else but once I pulled up behind him at Kirkwood lights he drove over the top of the median strip and chucked a right and came up Mt Rollo Rd," the man said.

"He drove up Mt Rollo Rd like a nut bag at a million miles an hour.

CRASH: The vehicle which was hit.

"I pulled into a driveway and said: 'what are you doing mate?' And then he drove straight over the top of the front of my car," he said.

A police spokesperson said that police were still trying to locate a person in connection with this incident.