Queensland's Country Women's Association to admit men

CHEERS rang out at the Queensland Country Women's Association conference in Gladstone when members voted to allow men to join the group.

A landmark vote was made at the annual state conference this afternoon, allowing men to join the previously exclusively "women only" organisation as support members.

The crowd broke into applause when the decision was announced.

QCWA votes for blokes : The QCWA has voted to allow men to join the organisation as support members.

It was fitting that after the vote, which was the last resolution for the day, women left the theatre as We Will Rock You played through the speakers.

It was the most controversial resolution discussed today, with an individual count needed to be made for those for and against.

Women argued the QCWA was their "retreat" from their husbands, and they wanted to keep it that way.

#qcwa members voting on if men can join as supporter members. This is a close one! pic.twitter.com/DolB67sR3R — Tegan Annett (@tegan_annett) October 26, 2016

But the prevailing idea the group needed to "move with the times" won the debate.

Former Gladstone resident and QCWA state vice president for central region Jan Street supported the vote.

"There are more modern thinking women now," Mrs Street said.

"We get wonderful support from our male counterparts.

"Even when we were in Parliament, the governor told me he wants to make scones with us and he said it would be great if he could become a member," she said.

This would allow men to financially support the organisation and to take advantage of discounts at hotels, villages and resorts the QCWA is connected with.