BREAKING: Man at hospital after Kirkwood snake bite

A MAN, believed to be in his late 20s, is being watched by medical staff at Gladstone Hospital after he was bitten by a snake in Kirkwood last night.

Paramedics rushed to a home on Cornforth Crescent and the man was transported to Gladstone Hospital at about 8pm in a stable condition.

The bite follows a series of venomous bites in the Gladstone region, including one near Raglan last month and another, a Taipan bite near Agnes Water, which left toddler Eli Campbell fighting for his life.

The state's chief paramedic last month urged locals to prepare for snake season following revelations that Queensland paramedics have already been called to a whopping 500 snake bites in 2016.

About 50 occurred in Central Queensland.

The type of snake that bit the man in Kirkwood last night remains unknown.

It's also unknown if doctors performed toxicology on the man.

