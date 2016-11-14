33°
News

BREAKING: Man at hospital after Kirkwood snake bite

Luke J Mortimer
| 14th Nov 2016 9:35 AM Updated: 11:04 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MAN, believed to be in his late 20s, is being watched by medical staff at Gladstone Hospital after he was bitten by a snake in Kirkwood last night.

Paramedics rushed to a home on Cornforth Crescent and the man was transported to Gladstone Hospital at about 8pm in a stable condition.

>>OPINION: One death too many! Snake catchers should kill

The bite follows a series of venomous bites in the Gladstone region, including one near Raglan last month and another, a Taipan bite near Agnes Water, which left toddler Eli Campbell fighting for his life.

AS IT HAPPENED | 

>>Toddler rushed to hospital after taipan bite

>>'Strong little man': Mum's brain injury fears for Taipan victim

The state's chief paramedic last month urged locals to prepare for snake season following revelations that Queensland paramedics have already been called to a whopping 500 snake bites in 2016.

About 50 occurred in Central Queensland.

>>One tip that will save a person's life after a snake bite

The type of snake that bit the man in Kirkwood last night remains unknown. 

It's also unknown if doctors performed toxicology on the man.

More to come

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone gladstone region snake bite

BREAKING: Man at hospital after Kirkwood snake bite

BREAKING: Man at hospital after Kirkwood snake bite

MAN being watched by medical staff at Gladstone Hospital after bite.

Tragic brush with suicide made him a life saver

LIFE SAVING: John Whitten is a finalist in the 2017 Queensland Australian of the Year Awards in the Local Hero section.

Rotarian nominated for award over suicide prevention efforts.

Hairdresser heaven: Beer-serving barber to open new shops

The Garage Barber Shop owner Rex Silver says Gladstone men are taking more pride in their appearances.

BUSINESS expanding out of Gladstone.

Gladstone's business grows in downturn

DOUBLE CUTENESS: Megan Leane with her shar pei pups, Honey and Sully.

BUSINESS' night of nights showed some businesses are booming.

Local Partners

Gladstone locals told to lock up dogs

LOCALS should lock up their dogs, with council coming to visit.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

'I was scared': Boy risks his life to save baby brother

Firefighter Rhys Dingle instructs Jai Dickeson on how to use the hose.

EIGHT-year-old local lad a hero after saving his baby brother.

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Thousands expected at biggest BAM for the year

HAPPY DAYS: The Beach Arts Music festival traditionally attracts a good crowd.

Big festivites today at Tannum's Beach Arts Music fun.

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Swift turns to Drake for new hip hop sound

Swift turns to Drake for new hip hop sound

'BLANK Space' hitmaker Taylor Swift has turned to Drake for help with her new album, according to a report.

Sir Elton John: Britain is horrible at present

Sir Elton John admits Britain is "horrible" at the moment.

Gable Tostee explains why he recorded fatal Tinder date

Gable Tostee has faced an interview by Channel 9's 60 Minutes

Will and Karlie become first Queenslanders to win The Block

The Block winners Will Bethune and Karlie Cicero celebrate their auction result.

FIVE teams rake in nearly $3 million in prize money on auction day.

Robbie Williams' four-year-old daughter wants tattoos

Robbie Williams' four-year-old daughter wants tattoos for Christmas

Katy Perry donates 10k to Planned Parenthood

Katy Perry fears funding to essential services may be cut

Michelle Dockery 'got over' Downton Abbey with work

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery

Downton Abbey star mourned end of hit show

Spacious family home awaits its new owners!

30 Lomandra Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $265,000

Boasting spacious living rooms, low maintenance yard and large bedrooms, this value-plus residence should be inspected quickly! This lowset, low maintenance...

Great block - great location!

21 Keppel Avenue, Clinton 4680

Residential Land If you are keen to build your own home, we have the ... $179,000

If you are keen to build your own home, we have the block for you. This lovely elevated piece of land comprises of 825 m2 and has already been leveled and cleared...

JUST MOVE IN AND RELAX ...

11 Gapparis Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 1 2 $329,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to market this immaculately presented character home in central Kin Kora and by choosing to live at this address, you...

ALL DRESSED UP READY TO GO!

1 Tigalee Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 1 $285,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to market this meticulously refurbished family home in central Kin Kora and by choosing to live at this address, YOU...

YOUR TELINA LIFESTYLE AWAITS!

36 Jupiter Street, Telina 4680

House 4 2 2 $405,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to be appointed Marketing Agents of this immaculately presented double storey brick home brick home that offers the winning...

EXECUTIVE RESIDENCE WITH COMMANDING VIEWS

8 Trinity Place, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 2 2 Expression of...

A distinctive, high set home located in this exclusive pocket, Sun Valley. This home has a Mediterranean touch with shutters on all the windows providing complete...

OVER-COMMITTED SELLER HAS GONE.... MUST SELL!

2 Trevally Street, Tannum Sands 4680

House 5 4 1 $729,000

This impressive two storey home offers ample scope for comfortable living and entertaining for family and friends to enjoy. At the rear of the property is the...

CBD LOCATION - OWNERS HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO SELL:

1/17 Central Lane, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $129,000

One of the better unit complexes, lowest, with affordable Body Corp which is available on request. Take the time to enquire on this neat unit, check it out as you...

RECEIVERS&#39; SALE FIVE BEDROOM HOME IN RIVER RANCH

11 Riverview Drive, River Ranch 4680

House 5 2 2 Receivers' Sale

Five bedroom dwelling on 9.9 acres (approx) of land Lot 77 on RP611759 Featuring: *Timber kitchen with butler's pantry *Formal and informal living, plus separate...

HIGH SET ON CORNER BLOCK.. WITH AMPLE VEHICLE ACCOMMODATION

3 Javelin Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 2 4 AUCTION

Get out of the rental market and into the property market today. This home offers endless potential for the new owner. Boasting timber flooring throughout the...

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCalls family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Gladstone home buyer's shock at 'massive price drop'

BEC Anderson and her partner are in the market for a new Gladstone house. She went to the 'unboxed' display at HillClose.

MORE than 300 new homes selling for dirt cheap are put on the market

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!