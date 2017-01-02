BREAKING: Man found lying on Gladstone road with bloodied head

UPDATE: 5.51pm:

CHAOTIC scenes as police comb a Glen Eden estate after an alleged incident that left a man lying on Dean St with a bloodied head.

One paramedic unit was on the scene attending to a man who had blood pouring down his head, chest and neck.

Police were on scene with the man, but they haven't yet confirmed what the incident was.

Police had stopped to speak with another man on nearby Victoria Ave, but it's not known if it was related.

EARLIER:

A MAN has been found lying on the road with a bloodied head on Glen Eden's Dean St.

Paramedics were called to the scene at 5.02pm.

Police are on the scene.

ALLEGED INCIDENT: Police have discovered a man in the middle of the road with a bloodied head on Dean St.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics are on scene but there are no reports they are attending to a patient at this stage.

The spokeswoman said there were reports of an alleged incident but it's not clear what it was.

