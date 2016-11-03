BREAKING: Family fears for man after Gladstone disappearance

POLICE and the family of a man who has disappeared in Gladstone area hold grave fears for his welfare.

The last person who spoke to missing Biloela man George Hnoudis on October 26, also the person that reported his disappearance, told police he said over the phone that he was in Gladstone.

No one has heard from the 62-year-old since.

WITHOUT A TRACE: Police fear for George Hnoudis' welfare, as his disappearance is out of character.

Mr Hnoudis' family, along with police, are particularly concerned about his welfare, as his disappearance is out of character.

Mr Hnoudis is described as Caucasian in appearance with an olive complexion, a large build, and about 180cm tall with black hair and hazel eyes.

Police have also raised the prospect that he could be travelling in his ute, a 2011 white Mitsubishi Triton dual cab utility.

MYSTERY: The model of ute, and number plates, which belong to missing man George Hnoudis.

Its registration is 326RSB.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen Mr Hnoudis, or could have information that may help in the search for him, to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.