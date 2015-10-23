27°
BREAKING: Islamic group buy Gladstone land for masjid

Declan Cooley
10th Oct 2016 1:10 PM

THE Islamic Society of Gladstone are moving ahead with plans to build an Islamic Centre in Gladstone.

The Islamic Society met with councillors at a pre-lodgement meeting to nut out any potential issues, but a development application to build the place of worship has not yet been lodged.

MOSQUE PLANS: The Islamic Society of Gladstone reveals its plans for Gladstone's first mosque.
Mayor Matt Burnett said the pre-lodgement meeting took place two weeks ago and was standard practice for any development.

According to a flyer posted on an Islamic Society members Facebook page, the group held a fundraiser in Brisbane on October 1 to help raise $300,000 to finalise payment for the purchase of an industrial site at 4 Anson Cl in Gladstone.

FUNDRAISING: The Islamic Society of Gladstone puts the call out for financial support for a mosque.
The site is located next to Gladstone Premix Concrete and QLD Mechanical Engineering and is separated from Toolooa State High School by train tracks.

"With the nearest Masjid (place of worship) 120km away, your brothers and sisters in Islam need your help," a separate flyer with the Islamic Society's masthead said.

"Phase 1: securing the land for the Islamic Centre funds required: $300,000.

"Final settlement date: 20th December 2016," the flyer read.

SUPPORT: Islamic Society of Gladstone calls for financial support.
The same flyer said that a "sale deed (had been) signed and (a) deposit paid for acquiring the land" and that a "town planner and architect (had been) engaged".

It is understood that prior to the fundraiser the Islamic Society had already raised $250,000 for the Islamic Centre but needed another $300,000 to reach its target of $550,000.

Cr Burnett said the pre-lodgement meeting with the Islamic Society was like any other pre-lodgement meeting and gave the Islamic Society an opportunity "to go through some issues".

Although Cr Burnett said he didn't think the proposed location for the Islamic Centre was "necessarily right", he supported the right for Muslims in Gladstone to have a place of worship.

"Why shouldn't we have a church for Muslims," Cr Burnett said.

"We don't reject planning applications on race or religion…we approve and refuse on town planning guidelines.

"It's a divisive issue and some people are scared and fearful and others are just full of hate…to me it is not about religion, it's about a planning application," he said.

NEW HOLY SITE: Posters for proposed Gladstone mosque are released.
It's understood the Islamic Centre would not resemble a mosque and would include a dedicated praying area for men and women, classrooms for children, men and women, an Islamic library, space to facilitate Eid prayers, gatherings and Islamic open days.

"I don't think it's the right location but I have no objection," Cr Burnett said.

"Every religion has the right to worship…and they wouldn't be lodging pre-planning if they didn't think they needed it.

"If they want a place to worship and they met all of the requirements than let them build it," he said.

The Islamic Society was contacted however because no development application has been lodged it declined to comment for the story at this stage.

Once a development application has been lodged with the council, then the plans for the Islamic Centre will be open to public consultation.

