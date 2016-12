A house fire in Gladstone's CBD is now under control.

The Gladstone Fire Brigade received a call at 10.22pm to put out the house fire on William Street.

Two fire trucks were called to the scene and police say they are unsure at this stage if the fire was suspicious or not.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

The house appeared to be up for rent with fire damage to the front fence.

The GFB said the firemen are currently dampening down hot spots.