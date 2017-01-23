31°
BREAKING: 'Lost everything': Barney Point house ruined by fire

Declan Cooley
23rd Jan 2017 5:02 PM

UPDATE 6pm:

A BARNEY Point resident said a home on Callide Cres was "well involved" before emergency services arrived this afternoon.

Paula Coleman, a Callide Cres resident, said she heard emergency sirens coming to her street when she saw her neighbour's home was "fully engulfed" by fire.

"I immediately walked up to see if (the owner) was with the other young couples that she knows up the road… The Police told me everyone was out of the house," she said.

"She's quite distraught … about having lost everything I'd say."

Ms Coleman said it was the fourth house fire on Callide Cres in five years.

"It looked like it went up pretty quick."

UPDATE 5.40pm:

TWO fire and emergency service officers are inside a Barney Point home as crews continue to put out a fire.

The officers entered the home wearing breathing apparatus after other crews hosed down the outside of the Barney Point house.

A house is on fire at Barney Point.
A house is on fire at Barney Point.

Smoke can still be seen billowing from the roof.

Ergon Energy are also on the scene and have cut the power in the house.

 

UPDATE 5.30pm: 

FIRE fighters are battling a Barney Point house fire on Callide Cres.

Multiple crews are trying to put out the blaze that is sending black thick smoke into the air.

No one was inside the house when emergency service crews arrived.

Gladstone Police are also on the scene and have closed the street.

Earlier 5pm:

EMERGENCY services are rushing to the scene of a Barney Point house fire.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are responding to a Triple Zero call.

A house is on fire at Barney Point.
A house is on fire at Barney Point.

The house is located on Callide Cres and is well alight.

No one is inside the house.

An Auckland St resident has told The Observer she can smell smoke from her unit and "thick black smoke" is everywhere.

Topics:  barney breaking editors picks house fire point

