BREAKING: Helicopter rushes to 'injured' bush walker

THE RACQ Capricorn Helicopter service has been called in to rescue an injured bush walker on Mount Larcom.

At this stage a paramedic and rescue crewman has been winched down from the helicopter to assist the bush walker.

@caprescue @RACQOfficial Rescue 300 has just winched a Paramedic and Rescue Crewman to an injured bush walker on Mt Larcom. — RACQ Capricorn Heli (@caprescue) September 28, 2016

An RACQ Capricorn Helicopter spokeswoman was unable to provide any more details on the incident but did say the operation to transport the injured person was underway.

The spokesperson expected more information once the crew returned to base.