BREAKING: 'Cyanide incident': Orica worker rushed to hospital

Aerial photography of Gladstone region taken February 27th, 2011: Orica.

WHAT WE KNOW:

- Paramedics, police, and firefighters have been called to a "hazard material incident" at Orica

- It's understood cyanide is involved in the incident

- At least one patient is being treated

UPDATE: 11.55am:

A FEMALE Orica worker who was transported to Gladstone Hospital after a possible cyanide incident has been discharged and is awaiting results of a blood test.

The worker was taken to Gladstone Hospital after she reported being wet during maintenance activities on the cyanide plant.

"As a precautionary measure, she and the Yarwun site followed all safety response procedures," an Orica spokesperson said.

"Which included transporting her to Gladstone Hospital for blood testing. We expect to have the results this afternoon."

Gladstone Fire Station acting station officer Chris Brett said the area was all safe when the fire crews arrived on scene.

"Orica staff had already rendered all the possible sodium cyanide solution," he said.

"Everything was already safe because it was already in a bunded area."

UPDATE: 10.31am:

PARAMEDICS, firefighters, and police are still on the scene of a "hazard materials incident" at Orica in Yarwun.

Initial reports are that cyanide is involved in the incident.

It's understood that paramedics are treating a patient, and working to determine the level of exposure.

EARLIER:

A PATIENT is in the hands of paramedics after a "a hazard material incident" believed to have involved cyanide at Yarwun's Orica.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said initial reports are the incident involved cyanide.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the incident at about 9.45am, and they then alerted police.

A QFES spokeswoman said a scientific officer has also been called to the scene.

