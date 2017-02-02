BREAKING: Gladstone's 'world class' $29M project to create 100 jobs

THE PREMIER today gave the go-ahead for a $29 million project set to create 100 construction jobs for the Gladstone region.

The East Shores Stage 1B project, undertaken by the Gladstone Ports Corporation, will deliver a "major boost" to the economy Annastacia Palaszczuk today announced, especially with the inclusion of a dedicated cruise ship facility.

The extension of the precinct will include the construction of an interpretative centre, a waterfront cafe, a much larger fishing platform, an amphitheatre, the Gladstone Maritime Museum and a dedicated cruise ship terminal at the GPC's Auckland Pt wharf.

"All of these developments have the potential to expand economic activity and create new jobs for locals, and spin-off for existing businesses," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Alongside Ms Palaszczuk at the East Shores announcement this morning was Treasurer Curtis Pitt, who said the State Government's focus was "firmly" on creating regional jobs.

"As a State Government-owned business, GPC already has a strong track record as a significant contributor to regional, state and national economies," he said.

"The East Shores Stage 1B project will build on that record and further diversify and strengthen the regional economy by going all out to boost cruise ship visits to the port."