BREAKING: Gladstone's Turtle Island has sold

GLADSTONE'S Turtle Island has finally been sold.

The island was sold, after more than two years on the market, by real estate company Colliers International Sydney.

It was listed for sale at $4m, with the 9.4ha island, a house and approved development application for a resort included.

The selling price and buyer are still unknown for the island 4km northeast off the coast of Gladstone.

In the past the property has tempted celebrities with rumours of the like of 'Kimye' (Kanye West Kim Kardashian) and Clive Palmer who once showed interest.

In August this year Colliers launched a campaign targeted at Chinese investors to boost interest in the island.

The property was listed as an "exclusive tropical island" buy.

"Island offerings of this calibre with a freehold tenure and ease of access are extremely rare and highly sought after," the adverts read.

It is one of only nine freehold islands in Queensland.

Colliers International Sydney took over the listing of the island from Coldwell Banker GC Property Group in August.

In 2013 it was reported the island had been on and off the market since 2009 with two sales falling through.

Key features

• Flexible use as boutique resort or private retreat

• Main building with 4 spacious bedrooms (each with separate bathrooms)

• Swimming pool

• 23.25 acres of land

• A pontoon

• Two helicopter pads

• Vehicle accessibility via a car barge

• Undercover car parking for 5 cars

• Sweeping views through Port Curtis

• 15 large water tanks and 2 dams

• Phone reception connectivity

The Observer is awaiting a response from Colliers International Sydney for details about the sale.

More to come.