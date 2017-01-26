News

BREAKING: Gladstone's Australia Day Award winners revealed

Tegan Annett
25th Jan 2017 9:30 PM

EIGHT Gladstone residents have been awarded for their community spirit and involvement by winning Australia Day Awards.

The Gladstone Regional Council announced the winners tonight at a special ceremony.

Maxine Brushe won the citizen of the year Australia Day Award tonight.
Maxine Brushe won the citizen of the year Australia Day Award tonight. Paul Braven

Well-known Tannum Sands resident Maxine Brushe has been named Gladstone Regional Council's 2017 Citizen of the Year.

>> See the full list of nominees here

Mrs Brushe received the top Australia Day Award tonight at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett congratulated Mrs Brushe on winning the prestigious award.

"Maxine is highly deserving of the Citizen of the Year accolade for her extensive and continuous voluntary efforts, achievements and contributions to the community," Councillor Burnett said.

"She displays all the qualities we seek in a Citizen of the Year, has actively led and started community organisations and has held various committee positions in many regional organisations and groups."

Winners of Gladstone Regional Council's 2017 Australia Day Awards are:

  • Citizen of the Year: Maxine Brushe
  • Young Citizen of the Year: Jasmine Elliott
  • Arts & Culture Award: Jenny Garrett
  • Senior Sportsperson Award: Nicole Lowe
  • Young Sportsperson Award: Sarah Chivers
  • Sports Official: Lisa Yasso
  • Community Event or Initiative: Friends of Bindaree Garage Sales
  • Community Volunteer Award: Catherine Hamilton
Gladstone Observer

Topics:  australia day awards gladstone regional council

SEVEN Gladstone residents and a community group were big winners at tonight's Gladstone Regional Council Australia Day Awards.

