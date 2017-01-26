BREAKING: Gladstone's Australia Day Award winners revealed

EIGHT Gladstone residents have been awarded for their community spirit and involvement by winning Australia Day Awards.

The Gladstone Regional Council announced the winners tonight at a special ceremony.

Maxine Brushe won the citizen of the year Australia Day Award tonight. Paul Braven

Well-known Tannum Sands resident Maxine Brushe has been named Gladstone Regional Council's 2017 Citizen of the Year.

Mrs Brushe received the top Australia Day Award tonight at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett congratulated Mrs Brushe on winning the prestigious award.

"Maxine is highly deserving of the Citizen of the Year accolade for her extensive and continuous voluntary efforts, achievements and contributions to the community," Councillor Burnett said.

"She displays all the qualities we seek in a Citizen of the Year, has actively led and started community organisations and has held various committee positions in many regional organisations and groups."

Winners of Gladstone Regional Council's 2017 Australia Day Awards are: