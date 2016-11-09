BREAKING: Gladstone rapist freed

CONVICTED Gladstone rapist Jan-Maree Farrenkothen has been released from prison after serving 14 years for helping her husband abduct and rape a 10-year-old girl in Gladstone in 2002.

Queensland Corrective Services confirmed yesterday Farrenkothen (now Dunlop) was no longer behind bars but QCS could not specify when or where she was released.

In March the Attorney-General filed an application to block the release of Dunlop but failed when in April Supreme Court Judge David Jackson ruled she was not a serious risk to the community.

In August 2002 Dunlop and then-husband Jurgen "Terry” Farrenkothen lured a girl, who had been at their house playing with their son, upstairs where she was handcuffed, gagged and raped by her husband.

It's understood the victim was in the backyard when she was lured upstairs by Dunlop to play computer games.

"(Farrenkothen) then locked the door, got out handcuffs, and applied them to her wrists, tied her feet with rope, and wrapped her in a sleeping bag,” court documents said.

Farrenkothen then threatened to break the girl's neck after she complained the handcuffs were on too tight and forced the girl to perform oral sex on him.

The girl was given a drug called Mersyndol which was meant to relax her before Farrenkothen tried to have sex with her.

Dunlop held the victim down and gagged her with a pillow while Farrenkothen raped her.

Originally Dunlop was sentenced to 10-years jail for her role in the crime.

At the time Judge CJ de Jersey described Dunlop's offence as "callous” and "depraved” and increased her sentence to 14-years jail on appeal.

In March Dunlop underwent psychological analysis where forensic psychiatrist Dr Michael Beech found Dunlop did not suffer from a sexual paraphilia disorder.

He said the risk of Dunlop committing another sexual crime was as low as 1-3%.

Justice Jackson justified his decision to not accept the Attorney-General's application, saying he did not believe it had been proven Dunlop was a "serious danger to the community” that required strict supervision.

"Notwithstanding the extremely serious nature of the offending and the understandable concern that has caused the (Attorney-General) to bring this application, in my view, the analysis of the circumstances which led Dr Beech to reason that the respondent's risk of reoffending is so low ultimately supports the conclusion that there are not reasonable grounds for believing that the respondent is a serious danger to the community in the absence of a (supervision) order,” Justice Jackson said.

Dunlop was due to be released before the end of the year and will be released on standard parole conditions.

Upon release Dunlop had originally planned to be released to live with her sister near Bundaberg, but instead will live in Brisbane.