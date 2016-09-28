BREAKING: Gladstone police search for woman in CCTV footage

SNAPPED: The vehicle and the woman was also spotted at the Dingo service station where police will allege the woman stole some items.

POLICE have released CCTV footage of a woman they hope the public will be able to identify after a ute went missing.

In one of the pictures the woman, wearing a bright pink top, black pants and a backpack, can be seen approaching the ute which was parked out the front of Feedbarn on the Dawson Hwy on Friday only minutes before midday.

CCTV: In this picture the women police wish to speak to can be seen approaching the ute that was allegedly stolen on Friday. Gladstone Police

Police said the owner of the ute had parked the vehicle before leaving the ute to have a conversation with another person.

Relying on CCTV footage, police allege the woman then entered the ute and drove off, turning right onto Glenlyon Rd in a northerly direction.

In other footage the woman can be seen wearing the same clothes and carrying with her two suitcases outside the Star Liquor bottle shop in Gladstone.

Police said the vehicle and woman were spotted at the Dingo Roadhouse Caltex service station at 3.20pm on the same day where police alleged she stole items.

CANDID CAMERA: Police are asking the public for help in identifying a woman in relation to an alleged theft of a ute parked outside Feedbarn on the Dawson Hwy on Friday. Gladstone police

In footage from the service station, the woman can be seen wearing the same pink top but had changed into grey and white coloured shorts.

Police urged for people who can identify the woman to come forward and contact Gladstone police or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.

More to come, including complete CCTV footage of the incident