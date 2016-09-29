BREAKING: Gladstone man flees court

Police are looking for this man

POLICE are searching for a man who fled Rockhampton Court today.

At about 4.50pm police were advised the 33-year-old man from Gladstone had fled the court without permission.

He is described as aboriginal in appearance, about 188cm tall, heavy build, short dark hair with facial stubble.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt and dark jeans.

The man is not considered to be violent.

Anyone who has seen the man or has any information in relation to his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.