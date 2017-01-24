BREAKING: Hospital fracture, orthopaedic clinic opens today

GLADSTONE residents will no longer travel to Rockhampton for orthopaedic needs after a specialty clinic opened today at the emergency department.

The specialist orthopaedic clinic runs twice a week, providing assessment and review for Gladstone patients.

Gladstone Hospital emergency department. Brenda Strong

Gladstone-Banana Hospitals executive director Jo Glover said the service would replace the fracture clinic that was closed in 2015.

"Previously we've had limited access to dedicated orthopaedic services in Gladstone, but we are delighted to launch this new service locally," she said.

Today 23 patients will be seen at the clinic and the hospital expects about 30 people to use the clinic each week.

Rockhampton Hospital director of orthopaedics Dr Adriaan Smith said the clinic would allow more Gladstone people to be seen locally for everything from broken bones to arthritis and other chronic conditions.

The Gladstone clinic was closed late last year due to staffing problems, leaving residents with two options, drive to Rockhampton or speak with a specialist via video-link.

"Our team (in Rockhampton) has provided a telehealth clinic to Gladstone every Wednesday, and this popular service will continue," Dr Smith said.

"It's very valuable in cutting travel times for our patients; however it doesn't replace face-to-face consultations, which we are now able to offer."

The service starts today with consultations, but will grow to include minor surgeries in Gladstone as it becomes more established.

"It is always our aim to provide as many services locally as possible to avoid travel, this is another example of working hard to meet the community's healthcare needs," Ms Glover said.

In the three months between October and January in 2014 - 15, 303 people with fractures were seen at Gladstone Hospital.

Meanwhile Ms Glover said the emergency department $40 million upgrade was "progressing well".

Construction work is expected to start this year on the upgrade.