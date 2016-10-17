BREAKING: Girl, 14, disappears from Tannum

POLICE hold concerns for a 14-year-old girl who went missing from Tannum Sands on Thursday at about 11.30am.

The girl, described as Caucasian in appearance, about 145cm tall, and slim with brown hair, has not been seen or made contact with anyone since Thursday.

MISSING: Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl.

She was last seen wearing floral patterned shorts, a grey zip-up hooded jumper, and a blue, green, and a black t-shirt.

Police are particularly concerned about the girl because of her young age, they said.

Police are urging anyone with information on her whereabouts or who may have seen her to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or Gladstone Police on 4971 3222 immediately.

