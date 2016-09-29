BREAKING: Emergency services at gas leak in Gladstone

UPDATE 10.40am:

Fire crews at gas leak, Gladstone : Reporter Campbell Gellie at the scene of a gas leak at Drewe St Gladstone, where fire crews are working to make the area safe.

QUEENSLAND fire and emergency services crews are working to disperse a gas leak at Drewe St, Gladstone.

The fire units are working to seal the leak.

The gas company is confirming if businesses are using the gas line, however initial reports are they are not.

Earlier, 10.10am:

A GAS leak has been reported at Drewe and Kingdon st, Gladstone.

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are at the scene, working to make the situation safe.

Gas leak at Gladstone.

Those who live nearby should close windows and doors.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area, as there are road closures and diversions in palce.

If residents are concerned, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.