BREAKING: Chaos as four vehicle pile-up blocks Gladstone region road

UPDATE: 1.06pm:

RAIN IS pouring down as emergency crews mop up the mess left behind by a four vehicle pile-up on Fingerboard Rd.

A small Hyundai car appears to have collided with another vehicle, as it has a smashed up front.

A truck, which also has damage to its front, also appears to have collided with another vehicle.

A caravan towed by a 4WD has rolled onto its side.

It's understood no one is seriously injured but paramedics have transported at least one person to hospital.

One firefighter crew and two ambulance units are still on scene while two police units are directing traffic.

Police have opened one lane of the busy road but traffic remains banked up on either side of the crash.

UPDATE: 12.54pm:

EMERGENCY crews have called for tow trucks to remove vehicle that are blocking traffic on Fingerboard Rd.

Four vehicle were involved in the crash, with one towing a caravan that has rolled over.

Adding to the dramatic scene, which has caused a traffic jam on the busy road for about an hour, it has begun to rain at the scene.

It's understood no one is seriously injured and all involved self-extricated.

But initial reports suggest paramedics are transporting at least one patient to hospital.

EARLIER:

POLICE, firefighters and paramedics have rushed to a four vehicle pile-up on Fingerboard Rd, about 5km from Miriam Vale.

Paramedics are still en route and it's not yet known if anyone is injured.

Initial reports suggest emergency services are facing a chaotic scene as traffic banks up on either side of the crash.

It's understood police have called for additional crews.

PILE UP: A four vehicle crash is blocking traffic on Fingerboard Rd.

It's understood the four vehicles, one of which was towing a caravan that has rolled, are blocking the road.

Fingerboard Rd is a particularly busy road over the Christmas and New Year period, connecting the Bruce Hwy with one of the region's most popular tourism destinations, Agnes Water.

