PILE UP: Traffic builds after four cars crashed on the Dawson Hwy.

TRAFFIC is beginning to build on the Dawson Hwy in Gladstone with a four car pileup.

Fire fighter and paramedics were called to the crash. But it appears that no one is injured.

One of the cars is towing a trailer with a Toyota crushed into its rear. A silver Hyundai and a purple Ford are also involved in the crash.

Police are on the scene directing traffic.

More to come