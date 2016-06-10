BREAKING: Former treasurer banned by ASIC for $30K fraud

FORMER Gladstone Brothers Junior Rugby League treasurer Linda Rae Whelan has been permanently banned by ASIC after she was sentenced to imprisonment for fraud and stealing charges brought by the Queensland Firector of Public Prosecutions.

She is now banned by Australian Securities and Investments Commission from providing financial services or engaging in credit activity.

The charges stemmed from a period between October 31, 2013 and June 20 2014 when Ms Whelan misused her position as treasurer of Past Brothers' Junior Rugby League club by drawing cheques from the organisation's account which Ms Whelan subsequently cashed for her own benefit.

As a result the club lost $33,419.11.

In June Ms Whelan pleaded guilty to defrauding the club and was sentenced to two and a half years jail, immediately suspended, which meant she didn't serve any time for her offences.

ASIC deputy chairman Peter Kell said, "dishonesty by any financial advisor will not be tolerated by ASIC".

"We will take steps to remove financial advisors who have acted dishonestly from the financial services and credit industry in order to protect customers."

Ms Whelan was an Authorised Representative under National Adviser Services Pty Ltd, AFSL No. 233750. Ms Whelan's status as an authorised representative of National Adviser Services Pty Ltd ceased on August 3 2016.

Gladstone criminal investigation branch's Luke Peachey speaks to media about the sentencing in June: