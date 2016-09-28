UPDATE: 'Methane gas threat' from rubbish tip fire

THE BLAZE at Benaraby's rubbish tip was "well underway" when fire crews arrived, according to Boyne Island fire brigade captain Greg Chandler, who was first on the scene.

Two urban fire units and four rural fire crews worked to extinguish the fire, despite the danger of "methane gases".

"When we first arrived it was well under way," he said.

"We made some plans and hosed it down straight away.

"Landfill threats are mostly methane gases produced by all the rubbish."

He said council workers were called in to assist in removing the burning rubbish, or else it would have continued to burn deeper.

He said fire crews would now hose down the rubbish.

UPDATE: 9.57pm:

But firefighters are still rushing the scene, with the current information coming from the 000 caller.

It's not yet known if homes or other structures are threatened by the fire.

EARLIER:

FIREFIGHTERS are en route to a fire at Benaraby at 114 Jono Porter Dr.

Fire fighters were called to the scene at 9.14pm, but there's not yet any vehicle on scene.

We expect an update from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services shortly.

