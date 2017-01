CHEMICAL SPILL: Emergency crews are rushing to a chemical spill at Agnes Water.

FIREFIGHTERS are rushing to a "chemical spill" on Spring Rd at Agnes Water.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said police, paramedics, and one firefighter unit have arrived at the scene.

It's understood emergency crews have set a 100m exclusion zone.

But firefighters have called for additional resources.

Authorities aren't aware of what the substance is just yet, according to the spokesman.

Firefighters were called to the scene at about 2.10pm.

