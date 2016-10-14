BREAKING: Fire threatens rail line in Gladstone

26°
Declan Cooley
| 14th Oct 2016 4:18 PM

A GRASS fire is threatening a rail line beside the Dawson Hwy, across the road from Gladstone State High School.

Two fire crews are at the scene.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Flames are quickly spreading across the ground as fire fighters work to put it out.

One fire fighter has crawled under the fence guarding the rail line to attack the fire from another direction.

It's understood that fire fighters have notified rail authorities.

The fire is producing a lot of smoke, but it isn't travelling over the Dawson Hwy as the wind is blowing the other direction.

MOTORISTS are up for long delays on the Dawson Hwy.

