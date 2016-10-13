BREAKING: Fire crews battle blaze as smoke engulfs Gladstone road

FIREFIGHTERS are battling a grass fire on vacant land that's engulfed Kirkwood Rd with smoke.

Crews on the ground are mainly concerned for nearby houses, with the fire edging within 10m of homes, and motorists along Kirkwood Rd, with smoke significantly reducing visibility.

Fire fighters urged motorists to drive carefully.

Three fire unit are battling the fire, with two of the units entering bushland on fire trails to prevent the fire's spread.

FIRE FIGHT: Crew battle blaze near Kirkwood Rd.

Fire fighters are expected to begin back burning shortly.

