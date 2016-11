"A PILE of wood chop" that's 6m wide and 2.5m high has caught alight on Blain Dr in West Gladstone.

Firefighters have rushed to the scene and are extinguishing it, according to a Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman.

ALIGHT: A pile of wood chop has caught alight in on Blain Dr, West Galdstone. Google Maps

The spokeswoman said the fire isn't threatening any structures at this stage.