A MAN in his 20s has suffered a suspected head injury after his Toyota Landcruiser crashed into a tree earlier this morning.

He was driving on the Burnett Hwy at Biloela when the crash happened shortly after 5am.

The Gladstone Police, Queensland FIre and Emergency Services and Queensland Ambulance Service attended the single vehicle crash after a truck driver reported spotted the car.

The driver, and only person in the ute was taken to the Biloela Hospital with a suspected head and back injury.