BREAKING: Cars crash on busy Gladstone street

Two cars have crashed on the intersection of Auckland and Tank Sts.

TWO cars crashed at the intersection of Tank and Auckland Sts, momentarily blocking traffic around 11am today.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, but the two vehicles were already exited the intersection.

It's understood a woman and two children were travelling in one of the cars and one person was believed to be in the other car.

Witnesses were unsure whether one of the cars had gone through a red light.

Queensland Ambulance Service arrived on the scene and are treating patients.

There does not appear to be any serious injuries.