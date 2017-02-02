BREAKING: CQ police officer suspended, under investigation

A 26-year-old female Constable from the Central Queensland region has been suspended from the Queensland Police Service and is now the subject of a Crime and Corruption Commision investigation.

The investigation will look into allegations that the officer drove a police vehicle while under the influence of an unauthorised prescription drug, failed to treat a fellow officer with respect and dignity, failed to disclose a declarable association and failed to report misconduct.

The Queensland Police Service issued the following statement regarding the allegations:

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," the statement read.

"This does not mean that the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

