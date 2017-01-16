Council CEO announces departure "effective immediately"

What we know:

Today the Gladstone Regional Council announced its chief executive officer Stuart Randle ended his employment "effective immediately".

Mr Randle was employed in 2011.

Council's chief financial officer Mark Holmes will serve as acting CEO until the position is filled.

In the release there was no reason given for why Mr Randle had left, just the council and him had come to a "mutual agreement".

Gladstone's former mayor Gail Sellers says she is "extremely disappointed" about the news.

UPDATE 4.15pm:

GLADSTONE'S former mayor Gail Sellers says she's disappointed to learn Gladstone Regional Council's chief executive officer Stuart Randle stepped down from his position today.

In a contributed piece to The Observer, Mrs Sellers said she worked closely with Mr Randle from 2011 - 2016.

"It is extremely disappointing to learn that CEO Stuart Randle has finished his time at Gladstone Regional Council," she said.

"He was instrumental in transforming the organisation into a lean, efficient and effective business.

Former Gladstone mayor Gail Sellers.

"At all times, he worked with elected members to ensure that our Gladstone Region received the best service while coping with massive industrial development and Queensland's highest population growth from 2012-2015.

"His visionary style of leadership saw Gladstone Regional Council: recognised as one of the very best Local Governments in Queensland; make enormous improvements in customer service delivery; formulate a robust, meaningful 10 year financial plan; improve the standard of our road, water and sewer infrastructure; address debt levels; advance a new Planning Scheme; revamp the G.E.C.C.; develop new Parks across the region; and all of this whilst "doing the everyday things well, every day".



Earlier 2pm:

AFTER more than five years at the helm of Gladstone Regional Council, chief executive officer Stuart Randle is gone.

Today he ended his employment "effective immediately".

Gladstone Regional Council chief executive Stuart Randle.

2011: Council hires new CEO, Stuart Randle

"Mr Randle and council have come to a mutual agreement and council will soon commence the recruitment process with the Local Government Association of Queensland to appoint Mr Randle's replacement," a media release from the council said.

"Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the agreement did not detract from the job Mr Randle had done as CEO since his appointment in July, 2011."

Mayor Matt Burnett said Mr Randle's leadership skills "were integral to the council negotiating its way through a period of extraordinary, rapid population growth".

CEO Stuart Randle.Photo Paul Braven / The Observer Paul Braven GLA050416COUNCIL

In the same release, Mr Randle said it had been a pleasure to serve the Gladstone region and steer the organisation through major economic and structural changes.

Mr Randle beat a field of 13 candidates for the position in 2013, three of whom were interviewed.

"When I started with council we were a relatively new organisation still taking the difficult steps necessary to capture the benefits promised by amalgamation," Mr Randle said.

"We have since successfully undertaken that transformation during an extraordinary growth phase for our region and a succession of natural disasters testing every aspect of our operations, while improving our efficiency by 28% and increasing our customer satisfaction ratings.

"I am proud to leave the organisation in a good, strong position for the future."

Cr Burnett thanked Mr Randle for his "dedicated service to Council and the Gladstone region".

"I wish Stuart and his family all the very best," he said.

Matt Burnett, Mayor of the Gladstone region The Observer

Speaking to The Observer in March last year after the election, Cr Burnett said a new council did not mean a new executive team.

In addition to the strategic management of the organisation, the Office of the CEO responsibilities encompass:

Council Meeting Management

Governance functions through the Director of Governance

Human Resources, Workplace Health & Safety and Business Improvement through the Manager People and Performance

Stuart Randle's CV:

- Mr Randle beat a field of 13 candidates, 3 of whom were interviewed for the position.

- He has been CEO of three Councils since 2004

- He worked in engineering and Works Services at five councils from 1989-2001

- A qualified civil engineer with a Masters degree in Business Technology.

- Grew up in Central Queensland and once worked in Gladstone as an engineer

What They said in 2011 when Mr Randle was hired:

John and Liz Cunningham. Mike Richards

Liz Cunningham, former independent member for Gladstone: "Stuart's recent history is with smaller western councils and I am sure his commencement with Gladstone Regional Council will be a challenge - however that is precisely when a CEO shines - in the face of significant activity and challenge."

Ken O'Dowd, Federal Memeber for Flynn: "Mr Randle will bring a broad range of experience and skills to the region and his background in engineering and local government administration will no doubt be put to good use as Gladstone deals with the growth of its industrial sector."