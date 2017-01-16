31°
News

Council CEO announces departure "effective immediately"

Declan Cooley
| 16th Jan 2017 1:53 PM Updated: 4:15 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

What we know:

Today the Gladstone Regional Council announced its chief executive officer Stuart Randle ended his employment "effective immediately".

Mr Randle was employed in 2011.

Council's chief financial officer Mark Holmes will serve as acting CEO until the position is filled.

In the release there was no reason given for why Mr Randle had left, just the council and him had come to a "mutual agreement".

Gladstone's former mayor Gail Sellers says she is "extremely disappointed" about the news.

UPDATE 4.15pm:

GLADSTONE'S former mayor Gail Sellers says she's disappointed to learn Gladstone Regional Council's chief executive officer Stuart Randle stepped down from his position today.

In a contributed piece to The Observer, Mrs Sellers said she worked closely with Mr Randle from 2011 - 2016.

"It is extremely disappointing to learn that CEO Stuart Randle has finished his time at Gladstone Regional Council," she said.

"He was instrumental in transforming the organisation into a lean, efficient and effective business.

Former Gladstone mayor Gail Sellers.
Former Gladstone mayor Gail Sellers.

"At all times, he worked with elected members to ensure that our Gladstone Region received the best service while coping with massive industrial development and Queensland's highest population growth from 2012-2015.

"His visionary style of leadership saw Gladstone Regional Council: recognised as one of the very best Local Governments in Queensland; make enormous improvements in customer service delivery; formulate a robust, meaningful 10 year financial plan; improve the standard of our road, water and sewer infrastructure; address debt levels; advance a new Planning Scheme; revamp the G.E.C.C.; develop new Parks across the region;  and all of this whilst "doing the everyday things well, every day".
 

Earlier 2pm:

AFTER more than five years at the helm of Gladstone Regional Council, chief executive officer Stuart Randle is gone.

Today he ended his employment "effective immediately".

Gladstone Regional Council chief executive Stuart Randle.
Gladstone Regional Council chief executive Stuart Randle.

2011: Council hires new CEO, Stuart Randle

"Mr Randle and council have come to a mutual agreement and council will soon commence the recruitment process with the Local Government Association of Queensland to appoint Mr Randle's replacement," a media release from the council said.

"Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the agreement did not detract from the job Mr Randle had done as CEO since his appointment in July, 2011."

>> VIDEO: Cutting council debt a top priority

>> New councillors will work with old exec team: Burnett

Mayor Matt Burnett said Mr Randle's leadership skills "were integral to the council negotiating its way through a period of extraordinary, rapid population growth".

CEO Stuart Randle.Photo Paul Braven / The Observer
CEO Stuart Randle.Photo Paul Braven / The Observer Paul Braven GLA050416COUNCIL

In the same release, Mr Randle said it had been a pleasure to serve the Gladstone region and steer the organisation through major economic and structural changes.

Mr Randle beat a field of 13 candidates for the position in 2013, three of whom were interviewed.

"When I started with council we were a relatively new organisation still taking the difficult steps necessary to capture the benefits promised by amalgamation," Mr Randle said.

"We have since successfully undertaken that transformation during an extraordinary growth phase for our region and a succession of natural disasters testing every aspect of our operations, while improving our efficiency by 28% and increasing our customer satisfaction ratings.

"I am proud to leave the organisation in a good, strong position for the future."

Cr Burnett thanked Mr Randle for his "dedicated service to Council and the Gladstone region".

"I wish Stuart and his family all the very best," he said.

Matt Burnett, Mayor of the Gladstone region
Matt Burnett, Mayor of the Gladstone region The Observer

Speaking to The Observer in March last year after the election, Cr Burnett said a new council did not mean a new executive team.

Council's chief financial officer Mark Holmes will serve as acting CEO until the position is filled.

In the release there was no reason given for why Mr Randle had left, just the council and him had come to a "mutual agreement".

In addition to the strategic management of the organisation, the Office of the CEO responsibilities encompass:

  • Council Meeting Management
  • Governance functions through the Director of Governance
  • Human Resources, Workplace Health & Safety and Business Improvement through the Manager People and Performance

Stuart Randle's CV:

- Mr Randle beat a field of 13 candidates, 3 of whom were interviewed for the position.

- He has been CEO of three Councils since 2004

- He worked in engineering and Works Services at five councils from 1989-2001

- A qualified civil engineer with a Masters degree in Business Technology.

- Grew up in Central Queensland and once worked in Gladstone as an engineer

What They said in 2011 when Mr Randle was hired:

 

John and Liz Cunningham.
John and Liz Cunningham. Mike Richards

 

Liz Cunningham, former independent member for Gladstone: "Stuart's recent history is with smaller western councils and I am sure his commencement with Gladstone Regional Council will be a challenge - however that is precisely when a CEO shines - in the face of significant activity and challenge."

Ken O'Dowd, Federal Memeber for Flynn: "Mr Randle will bring a broad range of experience and skills to the region and his background in engineering and local government administration will no doubt be put to good use as Gladstone deals with the growth of its industrial sector."

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  chief executive officer editors picks gladstone regional council resignation

Council CEO announces departure "effective immediately"

Council CEO announces departure "effective immediately"

AFTER more than five years at the helm of Gladstone Regional Council, CEO Stuart Randle is gone. Today he ended his employment "effective immediately”.

Agnes surfer ready to break world record with 25 of his "best mates”

BIG EFFORT: Chris de Aboitiz WANTS TO SET A world record for the most dogs on his stand-up paddleboad.

Surfer hopes to break a world record for most dogs catching a wave.

Woman assaults two people after DJ won't play her songs at work party

Raquel Theresa Hudson.

IT WAS a work Christmas party gone horribly wrong,

Budding snapper wins photography competition

WINNER: Jacinta Rose Charles snapped this photo of her daughter in the water.

Jacinta Rose Charles wins Nikon camera

Local Partners

Peppa Pig trots into town

Peppa Pig is making a surprise visit to Gladstone on Tuesday

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Local faces join our team

The Observer's new sales representatives Jessica O'Hara and Linda Bailey.

MEET our two new local team members

11 huge events coming to Gladstone in the next 6 months

Events coming up in Gladstone in 2017.

Your guide to exciting events coming to the Gladstone region

Summer SUNfest kicks off

SunFest Lazer shoot-out in the Tondoon Botanic Gardens January 11, 2016. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

Tickets for SUNfest are selling fast, so get in quickly.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

New doco argues ‘OJ Simpson is innocent, and I can prove it’

New doco argues ‘OJ Simpson is innocent, and I can prove it’

AN EXPLOSIVE new documentary series claims to have found “missing evidence” that proves OJ Simpson is innocent.

  • TV

  • 16th Jan 2017 5:00 PM

REVIEW: Undressed is more than titilating entertainment

Nathan and Tahlia meet for the first time on the TV series Undressed.

'DIVERSE' dating show goes more than skin deep.

Will there be a Game of Thrones spin-off?

Emilia Clarke and Peter Dinklage in a scene from season six episode 10 of Game of Thrones.

HBO’S original programming president has teased fans.

Time for Gladstone to kick up their heels

Dancer Tamara Drake will be teaching the kids of Gladstone to express themselves through dance.

These dance the kids will love

Ed Sheeran's intimate gigs down under

Singer Ed Sheeran

CHART-topper playing invite-only shows in Australia next month.

Eddie McGuire's scandal-free focus and new-look Hot Seat

Eddie McGuire hosts the new Millionaire Hot Seat Super Game.

HOST wants out of the hot seat himself to focus on game show revamp.

Embattled Amber Sherlock back on TV after leaked video

Amber Sherlock seems to have brushed off the leaked video

Are You Looking For The &quot;WOW&quot; Factor..!

27 Dean Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 4 Offers Around...

LJ Hooker Gladstone are very proud to introduce this stunning home located at 27 Dean Street to the property market for the very first time. This beautifully...

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

24 LINKS COURT, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 FORTHCOMING...

Where better than Kin Kora with the primary school around the corner from Golf Course Estate, the convenience of shops across the road and a top Golf Course for...

Top Floor Unit with Superb Ocean Views

Unit 29/7 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $95,000

PRICED TO SELL - This top floor two bedroom unit has views to die for! From the balcony you have clear uninterrupted views of Gladstone Harbour. The views alone...

Modern &amp; Contemporary Abode with Heated Pool &amp; Shed

2 Leonie Court, New Auckland 4680

House 5 2 4 $579,000

If you have been waiting for the prices to come down to a very affordable level so that you could give your family a modern home to be proud of, then this...

CBD DEVELOPMENT SITE + HOLDING INCOME

22a Goondoon Street, South Gladstone 4680

Commercial * 1,260M2 GOONDOON ST FRONTING BLOCK * TWO FORMS OF HOLDING INCOME ... OFFERS INVITED

* 1,260M2 GOONDOON ST FRONTING BLOCK * TWO FORMS OF HOLDING INCOME - RESIDENTIAL HOUSE AND OFFICE * RIPE FOR REDEVELOPMENT - ZONED COMMERCIAL WATERFRONT...

Fantastic Investment Opportunity

Unit 16/17-19 Roseberry Street, Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 2 1 $375,000

This opportunity represents Gladstone's best valued inner city apartment today, so you will need to act quickly to avoid the rush! The owner of this property has...

SOLID BRICK HOME - FULLY FENCED

4 Melaleuca Place, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This home is new to the market and is worth arranging an inspection! Not only is the property neat and tidy it currently has tenants on a lease for a few more...

Sensational Coastal Location with Lifestyle in Mind!

7 The Promenade, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 2 $389,000

If there was ever a right time to buy - now is it! This well-built home is a rare gem this close to the water! If location and lifestyle are what you and your...

Hot Price &amp; Great Value..!

Unit 2/28 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 2 1 $315,000

The owners of this property have stated that they want this property sold and have priced the property accordingly, so the first to inspect this modern 139m2...

Calling all first home buyers!!

102 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 1 1 $215,000

This much loved; easy care home is situated on a 630m2 block with established gardens, side access, spacious outdoor entertaining area and garden shed. Inside you...

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

What a year 2016 proved to be

Entrance Island, Birtinya

Get the inside info from the agents themselves

REVEALED: What Coast wants in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Designer home set in lush tropical gardens

This home has it all and more

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!