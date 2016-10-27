BREAKING: Company plans to build service station in CBD

A COMPANY has submitted a development application to build what looks like a massive service station and shops in the heart of the city.

The development application hopes to execute a material change of use so that two sites at 43 Yarroon St, just down from the Central Lane Hotel, and 31-37 Glenlyon St, next to McDonald's, could be transformed into a "service station and food and drink outlet".

SERVO PLANS: Site of proposed news service station in Gladstone's city centre. Google Maps

As it is early days, there isn't much information about what type of service station could be built but the applicant for the proposal is Hutchings O'Brien Pty Ltd.

The Glenlyon St address is a vacant block of land and in the past has had development applications for a motel and shopping centre (2014), a food premises (2012) and a restaurant and takeaway food outlet (2010).

The available land is owned by Hutchings O'Brien and backs onto the property on Yarroon St.

SERVO PLANS: Site of proposed news service station in Gladstone's city centre. Google Maps

According to RP Data the site at Yarroon St is owned by Webb Group Superannuation Pty Ltd, which is based in Mackay.

Previous development applications for the Yarroon St address include a motel and shopping centre (2014) and a 24-unit residential apartment block (2012).

More to come