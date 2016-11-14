33°
Incorrect Adani job ad exposed, job seekers warned

Tegan Annett
| 14th Nov 2016 1:15 PM Updated: 2:38 PM

MINING giant Adani is warning job seekers after a company incorrectly advertised that expressions of interest had opened for the 10,000 jobs at its Carmichael Mine project.

"Adani are currently advertising for, Administrative Support, Technical, Trades/Support, Management, Finance, Health & Safety, Environment, Engineering, Purchasing & Logistics, Construction, Legal, Rail and Port, with many more jobs being made available as construction ramps up," it states. 

"So if you're looking for an entry-level mining job, this could be your perfect opportunity to join the industry.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to switch careers or look for a fresh start in mining in Queensland."

An Adani spokesman said when the company was ready to advertise jobs they would do so on the Adani website and in local newspapers.

"This company is in no way connected to Adani or the Carmichael mine project. This ad is not authorised by Adani," he said.

"We advise prospective employees to await official employment announcements by Adani which will be made through the media and our website."

And it's not the first time.

THE REAL THING: Job projections released by Adani in a 2012 report.
THE REAL THING: Job projections released by Adani in a 2012 report.

Adani has shared a warning on its website for fraudulent emails and phone calls.

"These emails request candidates to deposit money with the agency / in their bank account before they can proceed to the next step in the recruitment process," it reads.

"These emails are not from Adani Group. We will never ask you to deposit money as part of our recruitment / selection process."

The project is due to start in September next year, however, Adani still needs to gain some state and federal government approvals before it advertises its jobs.

 

Adani Carmichael Mine.
Adani Carmichael Mine. Sam Panthaky

The $26b project, which could become the largest coal tenement in Australia, includes the construction of a mine, rail line and changes to the Abbot Point port facility at Bowen.

Job opportunities for construction and operational stages range from diesel mechanics to train line operators, carpenters and electricians.

It is yet to be determined where the regional FIFO centre will be, with Rockhampton, Mackay and Townsville in the running.

The company which advertised the expressions of interest has been contacted for comment, however, was unable to provide anything.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  editors picks gladstone gladstone region

Incorrect Adani jobs advertisement exposed

This a copy of an incorrect advertisement promoting jobs at Adani mine.

