BREAKING: Coles mount challenge on shopping centre rejection

COLES are today mounting a challenge against council's rejection of a development application crucial to its plans to build a multi-million dollars shopping centre in Kirkwood.

It means its bid to build a supermarket, bottle shop and petrol station in Kirkwood, opposite Woolworths, is again in the hands of the region's councillors.

It can be revealed that Coles initially submitted four development applications, three of which were material change of use to rezone the land from residential to Food and Drink Outlet and service Station, Shopping Centre and a Centre Zone.

These were all rejected in July.

The fourth, the subdivision of the one lot into four, was approved with a list of conditions, eight of which Coles are challenging today.

The future of the other three development applications, which would see the centre built if approved, depend on the approval of this subdivision.

Council documents suggest there could be more disappointment for the supermarket giant, as it's trying to challenge eight of council's previous conditions, most of which relate to the access points of the site.

Of the eight conditions, council officers have recommended that five of the decisions should be kept, one is to amend it, and another is to approve a Negotiated Decision Notice in part.

When council rejected the initial plans, a Coles spokesperson said the supermarket chain was "disappointed".

Council chief executive officer Stuart Randle said last week he was confident he had a good case because the original development application decision was based on planning regulations.

