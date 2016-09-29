27°
BREAKING: Driver killed in Bruce Hwy smash involving truck

Tegan Annett
Melanie Plane
and | 29th Sep 2016 6:04 AM Updated: 7:55 AM
Car Crash Bruce Hwy
Car Crash Bruce Hwy Tegan Annett

UPDATE 7.50am:

GLADSTONE Police Inspector Darren Somerville said the small car was heading north and collided with a cement truck headed south.

 

"It is unknown exactly the cause of the accident," he said. 

"It appears the small vehicle has veered onto the incorrect side of the road.

 "Unfortunately the driver has been killed. We're still making some enquiries and still have to notify the victim's family."

UPDATE 7.25am:

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service has confirmed the driver of the car that crashed with a cement truck this morning has died.

The crash happened about 5.50am, along the Bruce Hwy between Benaraby and Calliope.

The truck driver has no physical injuries.

A Forensic Crash Unit is on its way to investigate.

Crash on the Bruce Hwy at Benaraby
Crash on the Bruce Hwy at Benaraby Tegan Annett

EARLIER 7.05AM:

FORENSIC Crash Unit is already on it's way to investigate a crash between a B-Double Cement Australia truck and a car that happened on Bruce Hwy this morning.

The crash happened just about 5.50am and the driver and sole occupant of the car is still entrapped.

The Bruce Hwy is still closed in both directions with southbound traffic being diverted at Calliope Crossroads and northbound at Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

EARLIER 6.30AM:

THE BRUCE Hwy is closed in both directions following a serious crash between a B-Double Cement Australia truck and a car. 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have confirmed one person is trapped and it is understood at least one person is in a serious condition. 

It is understood the truck involved has left the road and collided with a tree and is leaking fuel. 

Reports indicate 200 litres of fuel has already leaked from the truck and QFES are working to stop the leak. 

Motorists in the area are urged to seek an alternate route or expect delays. 

INITIAL: EMERGENCY Services are at a two-vehicle accident at the Bruce Hwy and Gladstone Benaraby Rd at Benaraby.

It is believed a car and a truck are involved.

Three police cars were spotted darting down Gladstone Benaraby Rd at 5.50am.

The police are now on the scene.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are also responding.

More to come.

