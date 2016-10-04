BREAKING: Car stuck on train tracks, rail line shut down

BREAKING:

IN A DRAMATIC sequence of events, a woman has veered off Railway St and under a fence before falling down an embankment of about two metres onto rail line.

The woman's car, a Chrysler, has multiple scratches on the bonnet.

Photos View Photo Gallery

To avoid oncoming trains, the woman has attempted to exit from the rail line at Scenery St.

But she's become wedge beside the rail line.

Train squeezing past car: Train moved past car near tracks.

Police have called a tow truck, and Aurizon officials on the scene have managed to squeeze a train past the incident.

More to come

ACCIDENT: The car veered off the road along Railway St and onto the rail line.

UPDATE:

POLICE believe a woman crashed through a fence on Park St before driving a substantial distance up the train line to Scenery Rd in attempt to exit.

Car stuck on Gladstone train tracks: Rail authorities have shut down the track.

But the woman has become wedged beside the rail line, raising alarm bells for emergency service.

Two police are on scene, and they have contacted rail authority who have shut down the line.

More to come

STUCK: The car stuck on Gladstone tracks.

EARLIER:

A CAR is stuck on the rail over Scenery Dr, according to initial reports.

Initial reports are that police have notified rail authorities, who have stopped all trains using the stretch of rail line.

Car stuck on rail line.

Police say the vehicle would be within the vicinity of the trains path if a train were to move through.

More to come