BREAKING: Car stuck on train tracks, rail line shut down

BREAKING:
IN A DRAMATIC sequence of events, a woman has veered off Railway St and under a fence before falling down an embankment of about two metres onto rail line.
The woman's car, a Chrysler, has multiple scratches on the bonnet.
To avoid oncoming trains, the woman has attempted to exit from the rail line at Scenery St.
But she's become wedge beside the rail line.
Police have called a tow truck, and Aurizon officials on the scene have managed to squeeze a train past the incident.
More to come
UPDATE:
POLICE believe a woman crashed through a fence on Park St before driving a substantial distance up the train line to Scenery Rd in attempt to exit.
But the woman has become wedged beside the rail line, raising alarm bells for emergency service.
Two police are on scene, and they have contacted rail authority who have shut down the line.
More to come
EARLIER:
A CAR is stuck on the rail over Scenery Dr, according to initial reports.
Initial reports are that police have notified rail authorities, who have stopped all trains using the stretch of rail line.
Police say the vehicle would be within the vicinity of the trains path if a train were to move through.
More to come