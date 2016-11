A car has flipped on its side after it crashed on Rosella St.

A CAR has flipped on its side after it crashed at the intersection of Rosella and Flinders Sts.

Gladstone Police, fire and emergency services and Queensland Ambulance Service were all called to the scene.

One person is being assessed by paramedics.

Police officers have closed a section of Flinders St to clean up the wreckage.

Traffic is being diverted.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service officers cleaned up a leak from the engine.