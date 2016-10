A driver has crashed their small Kia into a pole outside Hungry Jacks.

A CAR has crashed into a pole outside Hungry Jacks at Gladstone.

Queensland Police, Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Ambulance Service are at the scene.

The car has collided with a power pole.

Ergon Energy has been contacted, however it is not clear what damage the accident has caused to electricity supply.

Initial reports are the driver has not suffered serious injuries.