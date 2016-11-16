BREAKING: Car crashes into Gladstone home's kitchen

UPDATE: 11.24am:

A CAR has crashed through a garage into a Gladstone home on Glen Eden's Bendee St, leaving a huge whole in the wall.

The hole in the wall is about two metres high.

Crash on Bendee St.

Two fire crews are at the scene of the crash.

It appears no one is injured and it's not yet clear what caused the crash.

EARLIER:

Crash on Bendee St.

CRASH: A car has crashed into a house in Glen Eden.

But a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said it appeared there are no entrapments.

