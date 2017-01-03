BREAKING: BOM: Flash floods possible as 119mm deluge hits Gladstone

GLADSTONE is at the epicentre of a massive "slow moving" trough pushing over Central Queensland, dumping 119mm on our city.

The Bureau of Meteorology is expecting rain to pour down again today, with Gladstone likely to receive more heavy falls and possible storms.

BoM meteorologist Mark Trenorden warned of the possibility of flash flooding if more heavy falls hit Gladstone today.

He said the Bureau would watch the totals closely in deciding if an official warning needed to be issued.

"For Gladstone, we're saying a very high chance of rain and the chance of a thunderstorm with heavy falls," he said. "If we're getting very high rainfall rates we'll put out a warning."

FORECAST: The Bureau's forecast summary for Gladstone today.

Mr Trenorden said with the 119mm of the past 22hrs, some Gladstone roads in effected areas would already likely be flooded and warned drivers to take care.

He said while there were widespread falls, Gladstone was in the epicentre, with nearby towns not getting nearly as much, such as Boyne Island, 22mm, and Calliope, 13mm.

Higgins Storm Chasing moments ago posted on Facebook that it again expects total of more than 100mm for part of Central Queensland, including Gladstone.

"Showers and thunderstorms are expected to fire up over Northern and Central QLD with good falls," the post states.

The Bureau has also issued a marine warning for the Capricornia Coast, with a south-easterly taking hitting the south-east corner overnight and expected to reach Gladstone by tomorrow morning.

"It will hit up to 30 knots tonight and continue with those strong winds tomorrow," he said.

Initially, Tuesday was when Gladstone was expected to receive its deluge, with the Bureau first forecasting the city to cop 90mm.

WARNING: Strong wind warning for the Capricornia Coast today and tomorrow.

It then wound that back to 45mm, pushing the forecast for heavy falls back to Wednesday.

But then last night's heavy falls crept up on the city.

Rain is expected to ease off on Wednesday, but that's after the city is again likely to be hit today with heavy falls, the Bureau said.

