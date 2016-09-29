32-year-old man dies in 'tragic' Bruce Hwy smash

POLICE has confirmed the driver who died in a Bruce Hwy crash this morning was a 32-year-old man.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a cement truck and a sedan were both travelling in opposite directions on the Bruce Highway when they collided about 5.45am.

Tegan Annett

The Bruce Highway between Benaraby and Calliope remains closed in both directions with diversions in place via Gladstone-Benaraby Road and the Calliope crossroads.

The driver of the sedan, a 32-year-old man, became entrapped as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash involved a b-double Cement Australia truck.

A Cement Australia spokeswoman said their thoughts were with the family involved.

"This is a tragic event and our thoughts are with the family and everyone involved," she said.

"We're supporting the authorities in their investigations as best we can."

"A team of people is in Gladstone with our truck driver at the moment, offering him support."

Gladstone Police Inspector Darren Somerville said the small car was heading north and collided with a cement truck headed south.

Traffic crash on Bruce Hwy: Inspector Darren Somerville at the crash on the Bruce Hwy in Benaraby

"As we come towards the end fo the school holidays its going to be busy on the Bruce hwy and all our roads," Insp Somerville said.

"We implore road users to use common sense, drive to the conditions and make sure they are well-rested before their journey."

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.