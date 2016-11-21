BREAKING: Boy, 14 charged over alleged robbery and firearm

POLICE have charged a 14-year-old boy with attempted armed robbery and possession of a shortened firearm following investigations into an alleged assault and attempted robbery of a 17-year-old man at Gladstone yesterday.

It will be alleged two males attended an address on Philip Street around 1.30pm where they threatened a 17-year-old man, before assaulting him and attempting to steal his mobile phone.

The pair allegedly fled in a vehicle empty handed.

The scene of where the alleged armed robbery and assault took place. Ross Irby

Police will allege they located a teenage boy inside the vehicle, along with a firearm and cannabis.

A 14-year-old Gladstone boy has been charged with one count each of attempted robbery with violence, possess shortened firearm, and possess dangerous drugs.

The 17-year-old man received a small laceration to his head, believed to have been caused when he was struck with the firearm, receiving treatment in Gladstone Base Hospital.

Police investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.