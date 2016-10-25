31°
News

'I love him': Boy's bravery rewarded for saving little brother

Tegan Annett
| 5th Nov 2016 9:44 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JAI Dickeson acted far beyond his years when a fire ripped through his family home at Calliope.

The eight-year-old sparked into action, saving his one-year-old brother Reggie, by finding him and taking him safely out a bedroom window.

Jai, 8, Reggie, 1, Telitha and Harmony Abbott have nearly managed to find a place for all their belongings in the house that ...... has kindly let them move into.
Jai, 8, Reggie, 1, Telitha and Harmony Abbott have nearly managed to find a place for all their belongings in the house that ...... has kindly let them move into. Mike Richards GLA011116HOUSE

Now he will receive one of the highest accolades from the Calliope Auxiliary Fire Unit, a Local Hero Award.

Earlier: 

>> 'Traumatic': Boy saves little brother in house fire

>> 'Faith restored': Family thankful for generosity after house fire

It's the first one handed out in more than 10 years, according to fire unit Lieutenant Graham Woolley.

The brave Year 6 boy said he didn't think twice when asked to find his baby brother, even though he admitted he found him "sometimes annoying".

"He's one years old, you know what babies are like," Jai said.

"I love him though."

On October 24 a fire, which started by accident in the kitchen, tore through his family's home, destroying their belongings.

With his dad Reg away for work in Brisbane, Jai felt he was the man of the house.

 

"I was scared but I just wanted to know my family was safe," he said.

Ltn Woolley was called to the fire at 5.50pm on the Monday afternoon.

He said when the firefighters arrived they were told the family was out of the home and safe.

But at the time he wasn't aware of Jai's heroic actions.

Listen:

"For an eight-year-old to perform a task like that under a stressful situation is well above and beyond what we would expect," Ltn Woolley said.

"Jai's eight-years-old at the moment, another 10 years and we might have a young budding firefighter."

Ltn Woolley said in his 10 years in the fire unit at Calliope, he had never handed out an award.

"We actually had to come up with a new certificate, because the last one in our system was out-dated," he said.

Ltn Woolley said they would give Jai the award at a special ceremony at his school, Calliope State Primary next week.

Since the sudden and traumatic loss of most of their belongings, the family has benefited from the region's generosity.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

 

Donations of clothing, furniture and food vouchers have helped get them back on their feet.

Jai's mum Telitha Abbott said the generosity had a long-term impact on the family, who was originally heartbroken and scared because of the fire.

"We were actually planning on moving to Brisbane at the end of the year, but we're not doing that any more," Telitha said.

"I really like that the community helped us out, for me it's really put my faith back in Gladstone."

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  bravery calliope fire and emergency services house fire

'Grave concerns': Safety fears as 18 jobs axed at LNG plant

'Grave concerns': Safety fears as 18 jobs axed at LNG plant

Despite union intervention, Santos is set to go ahead with sacking 18 operational workers at its LNG plant on Curtis Island.

Ten years of growth gone in ten minutes for Gladstone bloke

MIXED FEELINGS: Blair Takagaki will shave his beard off, pictured with wife Erin Takagaki and Sarah Bowden.

For $3000 Blair Takagaki will shave off his pride and joy.

'Work for locals': $1b military deal to boost jobs for Gladstone

A Japanese Ground Self Defence Force soldier and an Australian Army soldier confirm their objective is secured in the Urban Operations Training Facility at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area, during Exercise Southern Jackaroo/Diamond Sprint 16.

Gladstone to benefit from $1b deal for the defence force.

Pollie fights for Gladstone's industries against 'shockingly' high electricity prices

POWERED UP: Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd with Federal Energy Minister and member for Kooyoong Josh Frydenberg.

"I want to save it.”

Local Partners

Thousands post messages after Frankie's last breath

SHE'S won the hearts of thousands of people as she fought a rare form of cancer, but little three-year-old Frankie Beresford lost the battle yesterday.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Central Queensland's most wanted criminals

Brunswick Hotel clerk fights robber

Police need your help to find these serious offenders.

Thousands expected at biggest BAM for the year

HAPPY DAYS: The Beach Arts Music festival traditionally attracts a good crowd.

Big festivites today at Tannum's Beach Arts Music fun.

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Kim Kardashian West hires three police officers

Kim Kardashian West hires three police officers

Kim Kardashian West hired three off-duty police officers to escort her to and from Kendall Jenner's birthday bash.

Michael Buble's son, 3, diagnosed with cancer

Michael Buble's eldest son has cancer

Robin Williams' widow claims dementia killed him

Susan Schneider and late husband Robin Williams

Comedian's widow says dementia led to suicide.

Book highlights key life skills for girls

Author Kaz Cooke has published a new book for younger girls.

Writer Kaz Cooke has sage advice for parents of tweens

TV Insider: Miranda Kerr on dealing with model life

Miranda Kerr pictured on the set of the TV series Australia's Next Top Model.

The Aussie supermodel talks the power of good thinking

Aubrey Plaza and Michael Cera almost wed in vegas

Aubrey Plaza had secret relationship with Michael Cera

Kendall Jenner buys $52,000 couch

'Boa' by Edra couch posted by Edra on Twitter

Why would a couch cost $52k?

ACREAGE LIFESTYLE SO CLOSE TO TOWN...OUR SELLER&#39;S HAVE RELOCATED AND WANT IT SOLD!!!

30 Butcher Road, Wurdong Heights 4680

House 4 2 6 $485,000

If you have been looking for some acreage for your family to get out and enjoy the country life, but don't want to sacrifice town conveniences, then consider 30...

264m2 INDUSTRIAL WORKSHOP

Unit 6/66 YARROON STREET, Gladstone 4680

- TIDY SHED WITH SIX ROLLER DOORS FOR GREAT ACCESS - PREVIOUS ... PLEASE CALL

- TIDY SHED WITH SIX ROLLER DOORS FOR GREAT ACCESS - PREVIOUS FIT OUT LEFT WITH FRAMES FOR OFFICES - TWO STREET ACCESS - MAIN SHOP FRONTS EASTERBY STREET ...

ENTRY LEVEL BUY...LOW MAINTENANCE BRICK...MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS

9 Anderson Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 2 $170,000

Considering purchasing your first home or investment and looking for an established home in a convenient location then the search is over. This brick residence is...

Owner Moving Overseas - Must Sell!

10 Herbert Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 $300,000

Anyone looking for a charming character home, close to Gladstone's CBD and with Multi-purpose Zoning so that you can run a home business? Well I think I may be...

OPEN HOUSE SAT 5/11/16 @ 12PM - GREAT FAMILY ENTERTAINER...ANYONE FOR A SWIM

53 Col Brown Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $369,000

New to the market is this family-friendly lowset brick home that has been meticulously maintained over the years and is now calling for a new owner. If you like...

OPEN HOUSE SAT 5/11/16 @ 11AM - PERFECT START TO HOME OWNERSHIP...FABULOUS LOCATION... DON&#39;T DELAY AS YOU&#39;LL MISS OUT!!!

11 Finchley Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 1 $227,500

Located in the family friendly neighbourhood of Telina and surrounded by established homes, this neatly presented low set brick home is sure to tick all the...

CONVENIENCE + COUNTRY LIFE STYLE + GRANNY FLAT + STUNNING VIEWS

47 Cupitt Road, O'Connell 4680

House 3 2 4 $379,000

Rarely do properties like this come to the market. This well presented spacious single level home offers dual living potential, plus a variety of outdoor...

Inner Gladstone Contemporary Townhouse

Unit 10/26 Flinders Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $200,000

This conveniently located fully furnished townhouse is sure to be popular with anybody looking to buy their first property or the astute investor looking to buy a...

Perfect home for young family or first home buyers!

8 Mimosa Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 1 $280,000

Offering an exciting opportunity for first home buyers or young families, this little gem is neat and tidy, and just waiting for you to move in and enjoy the...

The Owner Is Moving Overseas And Must Sell Now!

Unit 2/3 Central Lane, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $199,000

If you have been looking at getting into the property market then this is the perfect place to start! This Inner City Townhouse is located only a couple of hundred...

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!