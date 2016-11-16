29°
UPDATE: 'Severe fire danger': Locals warned as 13 fires burn

16th Nov 2016 1:17 AM Updated: 2:21 AM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Rural Fire Service crews are bracing themselves for a spike in bushfires over the coming months after conditions worsened.

With 13 fires burning in the Capricornia region, including four significant blazes, QFES Assistant Commissioner Ewan Cayzer is urging members of the public to remain vigilant and prepare their homes.

>>UPDATE: Extra six crews arrive at Capricornia fire

The bushfire at Mount Chalmers roared up again about 1am, Tuesday, November 15.Photo Contributed
The bushfire at Mount Chalmers roared up again about 1am, Tuesday, November 15.Photo Contributed RFS regional manager Brian Smith

"We went into the severe fire danger levels on Monday so we must be prepared," he said."We are well and truly into the fire season now and it is not safe for people to light fires."

QRFS regional manager Brian Smith was on scene at Mt Chalmers on Monday and said one man was lucky not to lose his house.

Asst Comm Cayzer said the service's officials were investigating the cause of a number of blazes, including that of a significant fire which happened at Mt Chalmers yesterday afternoon.

YESTERDAY |

UPDATE 8PM: A FURTHER six crews are currently on site at a Thompson Point Rd fire, brining the total to 19.

The fire reignited 11.20am, an billowed thick smoke above the Berserker ranges.

Crews have been working to contain the fire which originally ignited on Sunday around midday.

Earlier in the day helicopters water bombed the blaze.

Smoke is affecting Emu Park Rd, Rockhampton and nearby residents.

People are urged to close windows and doors, and keep medications for respiratory conditions close by.

Motorists drive with caution and to conditions.

Thompson Point Rd, Nankin:

·         Update: 19 crews on scene working to control the blaze which reignited at 11.20am today.

·         Earlier: 13 crews on scene working to contain a large vegetation fire.

New Zealand Gully (Mount Chalmers):

·         No update available.

·         Earlier: Multiple crews working to strengthen containment lines for the blaze which broke out yesterday about 1pm.

Baralaba Woorabinda Rd and Redcliffe Rd:

·         Update: 19 crews are on scene at fire which burned through its fourth day. It was earlier reported there was no threat to property.

·         Earlier: 21 crews on scene at afire The fire has been going since Saturday, 5 at 5.30pm.

Kelly's Landing Rd, Woodbury (north of Yeppoon):

·         Update: Fire is completely contained, as of 7.44pm. Six crews remain on scene, and a second water tanker has been brought in.

·         Earlier: Eight crews on scene responding to fire which broke out at 1.54pm today.

Shannon Rd, Canal Cree (Blackbutt):

·         Update: The QFES website indicates no crews are currently on scene, but the fire is ongoing.

·         Earlier:Multiple crews on scene working to control a vegetation fire near Stretton Dr, Teelah (Blackbutt) which broke out about 1pm.

Lake Mary Rd, Lake Mary (near Yeppoon):

·         Update: This incident no longer appears on the QFES current bushfire incidents.

·         Earlier:Two crews on scene to, fire has been burning since last night, 8.20pm.

UPDATE 3.45pm: THICK plumes of smoke are billowing above the Berserker Ranges as a fire burns at Thompson Point Rd, Nankin (Rockhampton).

The smoke became visible about 3pm as fire crews refilled their water tanks at Norbank St along Lakes Creek Rd about 3pm.

Thirteen Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are currently on scene after the fire reignited about 11.20am today.

As at 2pm, a helicopter was water bombing the fire.

Smoke will affect the area.

CURRENT CQ FIRES:

·         Thompson Point Rd, Nankin: 13 crews on scene working to contain a large vegetation fire.

·         New Zealand Gully (Mount Chalmers): Multiple crews working to strengthen containment lines for the blaze which broke out yesterday about 1pm.

·         Lake Mary Rd, Lake Mary (near Yeppoon): Two crews on scene to, fire has been burning since last night, 8.20pm.

·         Kelly's Landing Rd, Woodbury (north of Yeppoon): Eight crews on scene responding to fire which broke out at 1.54pm today.

·         Shannon Rd, Canal Cree (Blackbutt): Multiple crews on scene working to control a vegetation fire near Stretton Dr, Teelah (Blackbutt) which broke out about 1pm.

·         Baralaba Woorabinda Rd and Redcliffe Rd: 21 crews on scene at afire The fire has been going since Saturday, 5 at 5.30pm.

2pm: A HELICOPTER is water bombing a large vegetation fire which reignited near Thompson Point Rd, Nankin days after it first sparked.

Seven Queensland Fire and Emergency are currently on scene, and a further three are en route.

The fire in the northern Rockhampton region broke out Sunday just after 12pm, and reignited about 11.20 today.

Smoke is expected to affect Nankin and surrounding areas, with resident urged to close windows and doors.

Firefighters are working to contain the fire, which re-ignited around 11.20am today. A helicopter is also water bombing in the area. 　

Six fires are burning across the Rockhampton and greater Central Queensland region at the moment. Read below for further details.

Smoke is expected to affect Nankin and surrounding areas. Residents should close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.　　

If residents feel their property is under threat, they should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

12.40pm: A LARGE vegetation fire continues to burn into a fourth day in the vicinity of Baralaba, Woorabinda and Redcliffe roads, Woorabinda.

Seventeen Queensland Fire and Emeregency Services (QFES) crews are on scene at the site northwest of Biloela.

Currently no property is under threat, but smoke is expected to affect Woorabinda, Baralaba and surrounding areas.

Aerial operations will support firefighters throughout the day. People are asked to avoid the area today, with road closures in place due to low visibility and emergency crews working in the area.

The fire is one of six burning in the Central Queensland area at the moment, with four in the Rockhampton region.

A bushfire which sparked about 1pm yesterday on New Zealand Gully Rd, Mount Chalmers continues to be monitored from the sky with fire crews also on scene.

|UPDATE| Mount Chalmers bushfire to be watched from the sky

Eight crews are currently on scene of a fire on Thompson Point Rd, Nankin which started on Sunday, November 13 just after 12pm.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency website also indicates a fire has just broken out at Tuckers Rd, Tungamull at 12.56pm.

Crews are responding but are not currently on scene.

Last night QFES responded to a fire at Lake Mary Rd, Lake Mary, near Yeppoon at 8.20pm.

The situation is ongoing with two crews on scene.

Further north of Mackay at Teelah (Blackbutt) on The Shannon Rd, Canal Creek a vegetation fire which sparked at 2pm on Saturday, November 5 was going as of 8.11am yesterday.

Though the QFES website indicates there are no vehicles currently on scene.

QFES ADVICE FOR NEARBY RESIDENTS

Residents near fires are advised to close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if they suffer from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents feel their property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

|WARNING| Fire danger in Central Queensland not dampened by drizzles

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  bushfire bushfire safety fire fire and emergency fire and emergency service gladstone gladstone region

