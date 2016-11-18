Boyne Smelter workers save company $30m

ONE OF the region's biggest businesses has saved a whopping $30 million over five years, thanks to its business-minded workers.

Each of Boyne Smelter Limited's 1000 workers have been charged with saving the business $10,000 each year in what the Smelter calls the "$10K banked" project.

BSLs acting general manager Kerry Moran said her business-savvy workers are now treating the business as if it is their own.

"The way our people have embraced the $10k banked initiative has demonstrated their sheer tenacity and Australian pride in working towards BSL's vision," she said.

Aerials of Boyne Smelter Limited (BSL) from early 2013. Photo Contributed Contributed

The region's three have faced unprecedented pressure in 2016 to cut costs, with the price of alumina slumping to a 25-year low and the cost of power rising.

The region's other two alumina producers, Rio Tinto's Queensland Alumina Limited and Yarwun, have been forced to axe workers in a restructure.

But the Smelter project's chief aim is to take the business beyond 2030, keeping workers in a job.

But Ms Moran said improved efficiency, a flow-on effects of the project, had led to increased production and better quality alumina than ever before.

"While we face the constant cost pressures of the external aluminium market and rising power prices, the change in mindset has resulted in us making more metal than ever before, at better purity and at unprecedented efficiency, all while achieving some of the best safety results we have ever achieved," Ms Moran said.

Ms Moran said after five years, cost saving measures thought up by workers keep coming in.

"After five years you could think the improvement ideas have dried up, yet that is not the case," she said.

"We are continually finding new ways to work smarter, safer and more efficiently."